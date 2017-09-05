Anglogold Ashanti Iduapriem Supports 2017 Southern African Development Community Celebrations In Ghana

Related Stories AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine has participated in the 2017 edition of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) day celebration which took place at Burma Camp in Accra. Celebrated in August every year, the occasion seeks to bring together Southern African countries to reach a common goal.



Addressing a community of Member States and Head of Missions in Ghana including South Africa, Angola, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe amongst a host of others, the Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Gold Mine, Jasper Musadaidzwa disclosed that AngloGold Ashanti is committed to strengthening its relationships with key development partners of which SADC is one.



“Our support towards this celebration underpins our value of leaving our communities and societies with a sustainable future for us being there”



He underscored some of the community investment initiative rolled out under social infrastructure, socio-economic development, education, health and safety, culture and heritage and human capital development in line with the company’s value to ensure that communities in which AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Limited operates benefits from its presence.



He emphasized that the Mine rehabilitated and handed over an infirmary stocked with medication to the Tarkwa Prisons with a donation of …….ceiling fans and …….television sets to help in the reformation process of the inmates , the provision of a three-unit class room block with state of the art ICT center with sanitary facilities for Adieyie Basic School, a 16-seater aqua-privy sanitary facility for Badukrom Community, A modern social center for the people of Bankyim Community and a yet- to- be completed hospital project for the Wangarakrom community.



‘We will support government’s efforts and that of the diplomatic missions in ensuring sustainable futures for the people in poverty alleviation programs”



Speaking under the theme “partnering with the private sector in developing industry and regional value chains”, the South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Lulama Xingwana said SADC aims to play a meaningful role in Ghana by complementing the efforts of diplomatic work done by the Missions in Ghana as well as open up trade opportunities between African countries



The Namibian High Commissioner to Ghana, Charles Josob, who also doubles as the Chairman of the SADC group of Ambassadors in Ghana was full of praise for Iduapriem Gold Mine for supporting the event.



An exhibition was mounted, showcasing initiatives and Community Social Investment undertaken by the Mine in leaving its communities with a sustainable future.



The Southern African Development Community (SADC), is a Regional Economic Community body that facilitates the implementation of SADC programs and activities to meet its objectives and overall goal of poverty eradication and regional integration. Established in 1992, it is celebrated every year in honour of its founding fathers of the organisations and to pay glowing tribute to its achievements and projects scored in the area of regional integration and solidarity. The gathering seeks to unite the SADC members in Ghana.