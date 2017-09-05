Council Of State Member Supports Free SHS With Stationery

Related Stories The Volta Regional Representative to the Council of State, Francis Nyonyo Agboada, has donated some educational materials to schools in the region to support the smooth take-off of the Free Senior High School policy in the Volta Region.



About 13,000 pieces of Exercise and Note Books are to be presented to the all 25 Municipal and District Assemblies in the region, for onward distribution to schools in the region.



According to Mr. Nyonyo Agboada, each school in the region would receive about 500 pieces depending on the enrollment.



Mr. Agboada, who believes the Ghanaian child deserves an affordable and quality education in a decent environment told Citi News, the move is part of his quota to support the smooth implementation of the policy in the region.



Mr. Agboada, who started the distribution on Monday, has also been interacting with Chiefs, Assembly Members and Opinion leaders of the region, encouraging them to support all government policy interventions aimed at enhancing lives.



Already, three districts in the Krachi Zones of the region have benefited, and the gesture is being extended to the remaining schools across the region. An estimated amount of GHc36,000 is to be spent on this project.



The Free Senior High School is a flagship project by the current government which aims at elevating the burden on parents and guardians in the payment of bills for their children’s education.



Under the policy, government would foot all bills including feeding fees, school fees, and all other charges.



Over 420,000 eligible students would benefit from the project when it kicks starts next week.