Ofori-Atta Appointed Deputy MD For SIC

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Ms Eno Ofori-Atta as the Acting Deputy Managing Director of the State Insurance Company (SIC).



A letter dated 16 August 2017 and signed by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, said: “H.E. the President has nominated Ms Eno Ofori-Atta to act as Deputy Managing Director of SIC Financial Services Limited, pending the appointment of a substantive Deputy Managing Director by the Board of Directors.



