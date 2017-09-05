Roads Minister Inspects Tema Motorway Roundabout Improvement Works

Related Stories The Minister of Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako-Atta and his deputy Anthony Karbo, together with other officials of the Roads and Highways Ministry have inspected the ongoing improvement works at the Tema Motorway Roundabout.



The project which was funded by the Meridian Port Services (MPS) as part of the Tema Port Expansion Works involved the construction of four additional lanes from the main Tema Roundabout, construction of double lanes at the Akosombo and Tema Hospital ends of the roundabout.



This is to ease flow of traffic as well as landscaping of the roundabout to enhance the beautification of the area.



The project, which was estimated at the cost of GH¢30 million, was undertaken by Sinohydro Ghana Limited.



The CEO of MPS, Mohammed Samara said the construction of the slipways have improved the traffic flow drastically.



He entreated commercial drivers to be discipline on the road so as not to obstruct traffic flow.



The Minister of Roads and Highways who was impressed about the construction assured that the landscape at the roundabout would be beautified.