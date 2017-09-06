Joseph Siaw Agyepong Is An Asset To Ghana - Paul Adom-Otchere

Related Stories Broadcast Journalist and host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, Paul Adom Otchere has taken a swipe at Multimedia’s Manasseh Azure Awuni, following the latter’s Facebook post which somewhat suggested that the former was doing the bidding of Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Chief Executive Officer of Jospong Group of Companies.



Mr. Awuni whose investigations suggest that Jospong Group of Companies inflated a contract sum of $74,040,000 in the award of contract to its subsidiaries, in his post questioned why the television personality was sharing a statement by the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) cautioning members to refrain from destroying local entrepreneurs and local businesses in the name of investigative journalism.



“Why is Paul Adom Otchere sending the GJA press statement to media houses? I know his closeness with Jospong, but not the GJA!” the post read.



Peeved at the post and its implication, Mr. Adom Otchere intimidated that he is a member of the GJA and has every right to share a statement from the union. His closeness with Mr Siaw Agyepong, he explained, is as a result of the brilliant ideas the entrepreneur has.



According to him, the Jospong boss is an asset and ought to be given the recognition he deserves.



‘’Joseph Siaw Agyepong is not a liability to the country but rather an asset. He may have his wrongs but he is an asset to this country and everyone will recognize that. He worked so hard for the World Bank that they endorsed him as a template for good cooperate governance and award of contract. It is not politicians who build a country, rather entrepreneurs. When you have entrepreneurs, politicians are supposed to support them’’ he said on Good Evening Ghana, Tuesday.



Adom Otchere however indicated that journalists have the right to report on activities of Jospong, but should be professional so as not to defame the company.



Mr. Siaw Agyepong owns over 40 companies including the country’s largest waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited; SUBAH Infosolutions and the Road Safety Management Services Limited.