We’ll support A Plus If He Has Evidence Against Jinapor, Asenso - Abronye

Related Stories Maverick Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC has said the party will fully back musician A Plus if it turns out that he has concrete evidence to back his corruption allegations against two deputy Chiefs of Staff.



The musician, who is a sympathizer of the party, was at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Tuesday September 5, 2017 to give evidence backing his claims of corruption against Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso Boakye.



But Abronye who doubts if his evidence could be relied on promised to rally behind him if indeed the evidence is concrete and confirms the two appointees are engaged in corrupt deals.



“We will support him if he has evidence to back his claim the two are corrupt. But his case is borne out of greed ….if he has any, he should take the evidence to the police and we will support him. A Plus insults appointees when he does not get jobs”, he said.



According to him, whether he likes it or not he must adduce evidence to back his claims against appointees of the government indicating that his disguised apologies will not be accepted.



“If he wants to render an apology, he must do it directly and stop making it covertly. He should bring out the evidence to back his claims and we will support him otherwise there is no way he can say all these things about the two and get away with it”, he emphasized on Okay Fm.



A Plus on Monday said he has not said Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye have taken bribes as being bandied around by the media indicating that the media has taken him out of context.



“Sometimes, people don’t get your explanation when you talk about corruption. Corruption does not only mean that the person has taken bribe and so people might think that two persons I have mentioned have taken bribes; no, they have not taken any bribe anywhere,” he explained.



But Abronye DC said the sudden U-turn by the musician exposes his hypocrisy demanding that he must publicly apologise or incur the wrath of members of the party with his unsubstantiated allegations.