CHASS Optimistic Of Free SHS Policy

Related Stories The umbrella body of headmasters, the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) is optimistic about the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.



General Secretary of CHASS, Psalm Gyebi said they are prepared to ensure government’s flagship policy is implemented smoothly.



Over 420,000 eligible students will start academic work next week to kick start the implementation of government’s flagship free SHS policy.



Under this policy government will foot all bills from feeding, schools fees, and other charges. But a lot of people are skeptical about the policy when in the past headmasters have complained about the late payment of government subsidies.



Speaking on Adom FM Wednesday, Mr. Gyebi said they are few hitches in the process to roll out the programme.



He indicated that, they are yet to receive funds and other logistics to start the free SHS policy. The CHASS General Secretary noted that, although various senior high schools across the country are ready, the lack of funds may stall efforts to roll out the programme.



Psalm Gyebi also urged parents whose wards have gained admission to go the schools for the prospectors before they reopen on September 11, 2017.