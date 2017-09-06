Delta Force Docket For AG

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Police have concluded investigations into an assault case involving 13 members of the Delta Force – a vigilante group linked to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The police have therefore sent the docket containing their findings to the Attorney General’s Department for advice.



ACP Okyere Darko, the prosecutor, told the KMA Circuit Court yesterday that the police were still waiting for the advice from the AG’s Department.



He therefore prayed the court, presided over by Mary Senkyire, to adjourn the case. The court eventually adjourned the case until October 10.



Delta Force 13



The 13 members of the Delta Force are facing assault and other charges for allegedly assaulting George Adjei, the Ashanti Regional Security Liaison Officer.



Mr. Adjei was said to be working in his office when the members forcibly went there and demanded that he be removed.



The alleged assault case was recorded and it went viral on social media, attracting different views from scores of people in the country.



The case had been adjourned several times.



The earlier adjournments were occasioned by the fact that the police had not concluded their investigations.



Lawyer’s Reaction



Counsel for the accused persons, Frederick Kankam Boadi, expressed his frustration about the constant adjournments of the case by the court.



He hinted that he would be forced to protest if the court continued to adjourn the case anytime that he and his clients appeared before it.



Heavy Security



The court premises were filled with heavily armed policemen to ensure that there was law and order at the place.



The entire Delta Force members, who had been accused, were in court alongside other NPP members.