Two Civil Servants Sacked For Turning Gov't Office Into NDC Strategy Center - Hamid

The information minister, Mustapha Hamid has defended government's decisions to sack two civil servants upon assumption of office.



According to the Information Minister the Head of Local Government Service, Dr Callistus Mahama, and the Head of the State Enterprises Commission, Dr Kaminta Baizie, although civil servants, were sacked because they were clearly partisan in their works.



The presidential spokesperson further stated that the government did not sack the two persons because they were members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but instead their actions were sabotaging the ruling government.



Speaking to Class FM Mr. Hamid revealed that the two men turned their various offices into NDC strategic centers.



“These people were appointed because of politics. It was President Kufuor who set up the Local Government Service. Hitherto, Local Government Service was part of the civil service structure. President Kufuor fleshed it out and set it up and appointed somebody. When the NDC came in 2009, they booted the fellow out so they were the ones who politicised it initially and brought in Dr Callistus Mahama purely on political grounds although the fellow’s tenure had not expired.



“The NDC had defacto politicised it. Dr Callitus Mahama himself didn’t help matters by being on NDC platforms, literally turning the place into NDC strategy centre and dishing out party paraphernalia. Sometimes your conduct also will determine even if it’s a political post, and you occupy it and you serve the Ghanaian project rather than a partisan project, if another party comes it will be very difficult for them to behave towards you in a partisan manner. So as for Kaminta and Calistus, I mean really they were clearly partisan.”



He further cautioned, civil servants, that if their attitude towards work is to serve a partisan interest instead of the interest of the nation, then such fellows would be sacked.