Stop Advertising On Walkways - AMA Warns

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has called on individuals and firms who are involved in the installation of concrete flagpole holders on walkways for advertising purposes to put a stop to it with immediate effect.



A statement signed by Mr Sam Ayeh-Datey, the Metropolitan Coordinating Director, on behalf of the Chief Director of AMA said the concrete flagpole holders have reduced the capacity of the walkways and compromised the safety and free movement of pedestrians.



“Owners of concrete flagpole holders on walkways are being advised to remove them and the AMA is surcharging any individual or firm found to own any of those structures, as well as prosecute them for causing public nuisance,” the statement warned.



The AMA, per the statement, said the exercise, which started in late August, is to ensure that sanity prevailed in the nation’s capital, Accra.