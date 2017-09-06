Kpassa Chief Donates Land For “One District One Factory”

Related Stories Ubor Konja Tansan VI, Paramount Chief of Kpassa in the Nkwanta North District has donated 3000 acres of land at Kpassa towards government’s “One District One Factory” initiative.



Mr Jackson Jakayi, District Chief Executive Officer for the District said the donation demonstrated Ubor Tansan’s faith in the government of Nana Akuffo-Addo and his support for the industrialisation agenda.



He made this known at a forum in Nkwanta on Tuesday and said a district factory would provide employment for the many school dropouts in the District.



The forum formed part of a duty tour of the Region by Mr Francis Nyonyo Agboada, Council of State Member for Volta who was accompanied by Mr Maxwell Blagogee, the Deputy Volta Regional Minister.



Mr Jakayi said the area was the Region’s highest producer of yam and appealed for a processing factory for the crop and cassava under the initiative.



He said feeder roads connecting farming areas were not accessible especially during the rainy season and appealed to government to fix roads in the District.