‘Car Thieves Walk Naked’ In Kenyan City - BBC

Related Stories There was drama in Kenya’s coastal city of Mombasa when two suspected car thieves, one of them with a snake around his neck, walked naked through the streets.



But it turned out to be a publicity stunt.



The men, covered in mud, were said to have been bewitched after stealing a car.



According to the Standard newspaper, the car owner had first reported his vehicle missing to the police but they could not find his vehicle.



The owner was then advised to seek the help of a local witch doctor who demanded a fee of $1,000 (£765), the Standard adds.



The witch doctor assured the car owner that the suspected thieves would be seen dancing naked in broad daylight on one of the busiest streets in Mombasa.



But a policeman, quoted on a Kenyan TV station, said this was a publicity stunt and four people have now been arrested in connection with the incident: the witch doctor, the two naked men and the man who reported that his car was stolen.









