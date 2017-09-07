Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly Inaugurates An Audit Committee

Related Stories The Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region has on Monday, 4th September 2017 inaugurated an Audit Committee under the leadership of the MCE Hon. Ebenezer Tetteh Kupualor.



Mr. Ransford Adjei, the Director General of Internal Audit Agency administered the oath of secrecy and office. Mr Jonathan Ocansah from Institute of Chartered Accountant's Ghana has been made the Chairman of the committee.



Other members include Mrs Winifred Adu-Brobey from the same institution, Mr Abdul Sallam from Internal Audit Agency, Dr Gabriel Odeh Apotey who is of the Finance & Administration Subcommittee of the assembly and Wisdom Appiasah the Presiding Member of the assembly.



Hon. Ebenezer Tetteh Kupualor, revealed that the committee is coming as a unit to make sure that policies that are raised are duly implemented and they will also play advisory role in matters of financial administration by holding the assembly to the Financial Administration Act and make sure they(assembly) go by it and use it as a working tool so that they don't deviate from public finance management and put the assembly on its toes.



He further stated that this step will bring financial prudence and seal financial leakages to make the assembly manage it’s funds well. By so doing, accountability and transparency shall be enhanced as far as public administrative work is concerned.



The MCE again emphasis the fact that the committee is one of the important pillars of the assembly that is why he deemed necessary to inaugurate it as early as possible to play a watch dog role and strengthen institutional structures even upon his tenure as Chief Executive Officer of Yilo Krobo Municipality.