AngloGold Fumigation More Visible Than ¢98m Zoomlion Project – Former DCE

Related Stories The ¢98 million fumigation contract awarded 11 Jospong affiliated companies has been widely condemned by Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).



The project was signed between the Local Government Ministry and the 11 companies to fumigate the 216 districts in the country against mosquitoes and to prevent the spread of cholera.



But former Bongo DCE, Alexis Ayamba has said a fumigation project sponsored by mining company, AngloGold Ashanti was more visible across the country than a similar activity undertaken by Zoomlion.



He said the AngloGold project afforded community members the opportunity to contribute towards the success of the fumigation exercise through periodic engagements.



“Some of the youth were employed…and there were quarterly review meetings which I was part,” he told Joy News’ Manasseh Azure Awuni during investigations into the contract.



Mr Ayamba was emphatic that aside the AngloGold sponsored project, there was no other visible activity done in the Bongo District in the Upper East Region that he could remember.



An investigation by Joy News revealed the 98 million cedis contract was awarded at a time the various MMDAs had similar arrangement with Zoomlion Ghana Limited.



The contract spanned four months but after it elapsed, some assembly members have raised issues about the fumigation project endorsed by the past government.



The Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has taken up investigations of the contract as well as the $74 million, equivalent to ¢318 million sanitation contract awarded Jospong Group for the provision of one million waste bins and 900,000 bin liners.



Joy News has learnt two separate invitation letters have been delivered to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Joseph Siaw Agyepong to aid investigations of the matter.



Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni who uncovered the questionable deal has also been invited to appear before the Department with documents and videos covering his findings.