NSS Personnel Posted To Remote Areas To Receive Extra Motivation – NSS Boss

Related Stories Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme has said personnel posted to remote areas would be given adequate attention to motivate them.



According to Gifty Oware-Aboagye, it is the duty of the Scheme to make sure that personnel posted to those areas are given the needed attention to enable them to give off their best in their mandatory one year service to the nation.



She was speaking in Ho, the Volta Region capital, during a capacity building for national service personnel, as part of their orientation before they go to their various posting places.



“These people are very important to the scheme and we are collaborating with the local government to make sure they are safe,” she said.



The Volta Regional Director of the Scheme, Winfred Hushie said they had challenges with accommodation especially in the urban areas and called for help from stakeholders including chiefs in the various communities.



The program, sponsored by the United Wealth Limited, was aimed at training the personnel on wealth creation and ways to be financially sound even as a service personnel.



Managing Director of United Wealth Limited, Kobina Atta-Baido said the organization has a determination to ensure that they help build the capacity of personnel to be self-sufficient.