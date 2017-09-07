TMA To Meet To ‘Reconsider’ Carlos Ahenkora's Suspension

Related Stories Tema Metropolitan Assembly has said it will soon convene an emergency meeting to review its decision to suspend the Member of Parliament for the Tema West Constituency, Carlos Ahenkorah for six months.



According to the Assembly, it will give an opportunity to the MP to explain his actions that led to the initial suspension, since the decision on the ban was taken without his input.



In a statement sighted by Citi News the members of the Assembly said their decision was aimed at fostering peace and development within the area.



This follows a 6-month suspension handed him by the Assembly yesterday, for disrupting a recent demolition exercise being conducted by the Assembly.



Mr. Ahenkorah was to also forfeit his allowances and other benefits due him as a member of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly.



The initial suspension was taken by the Public Relations and Complaints Committee (PRCC) of the Assembly chaired by the presiding member of the Assembly, Richard Fiadomor.



Mr. Ahenkorah lost his cool last week when he allegedly attacked a Tema Metropolitan Assembly Works Engineer who was supervising the demolition of unauthorized structures erected on the edges of a road in the area.



The unauthorized structures, according to the Engineer, Maxwell Adu Boateng, were obstructing movement and traffic along the stretch hence the exercise.



The MP, who got wind of the exercise, rushed to the site to confront the TMA task-force and allegedly prevented them from demolishing the properties at the Cocoa village.