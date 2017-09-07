Santasi: Fire Destroys 16-Bedroom Apartment

Related Stories A 16 bedroom apartment has been gutted by fire at Santasi-Fankyenebra in Kumasi of the Ashanti Region.



According to a tenant, the inferno started from her kitchen around 7:pm on Wednesday and quickly spread to the other apartments.



Abusua FM’s Maame Afia Nyarko reports that items destroyed include kitchen utensils, mattresses, electrical gadgets including TV and ceiling fans.



But for the quick intervention of the fire service, the disaster could have spread to other buildings around.



A.S.O Dauda Abdul Basit, who led the fire fighters could not immediately identify the cause of the fire which has destroyed properties worth millions of Ghana cedis.