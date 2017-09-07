Gov’t To Disburse Free SHS Funding Friday

Related Stories The Government of Ghana will be releasing the 20 per cent funds for the Free Senior High School programme to the various schools on Friday, September 8.



The government promised to make 20 per cent of the funds for the implementation of the programme available to the schools before the start of the programme. But the General Secretary of Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), Samuel Gyebi Yeboah, told Accra FM Tuesday, September 5 that: “Although the Free SHS is starting this September, we haven’t received the funds yet.



“We are however optimistic that the government will release the funds to the various senior high school schools across the country.”



Mr Gyebi Yeboah revealed in another interview on the Ghana Yensom programme on Thursday, September 7 that the Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, told CHASS in a meeting in Ho on Wednesday that the Finance Ministry has sanctioned the payment, and that by Friday, the funds will reach the schools.



“The Deputy Minister of Education was with us in the Volta Region yesterday [Wednesday] and told us that the funds are already and that they will get to the schools on Friday,” he said.