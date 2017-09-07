Akufo-Addo Calls For Reforms To Make The UN Stronger

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, underscored the need for the United Nations (UN) to undergo structural renovation to make it a more effective multilateral organisation.



He observed that although many African nations were not present at the time the UN was formed, the Continent was now playing an active role in the comity of nations, thus, these and many other changes on the global scene should reflect the structure of the UN to enable such nations to play active roles in the world body.



President Akufo-Addo made the call when the new Ambassador of Norway to Ghana, Gunnar Andreas Holm, presented his letter of credentials to him at the Flagstaff House, in Accra.



Ahead of the 72nd UN General Assembly set to convene from September 12 to 25, 2017, in New York, the President noted that the arrangements that were made at the inception of the UN more than 70 years ago, could not accommodate emerging global challenges, therefore, there should be incremental changes to the charter that established the institution.



The need for the reformation of the UN’s Security Council, he noted, was ‘becoming stronger and stronger’, as this would lead to an equitable representation and a much more revitalized and robust institution.



On the bilateral front, President Akufo-Addo lauded the relations between Ghana and Norway, saying both nations shared a commonality of purpose, as they held the same beliefs in democracy, good governance, and the respect for human rights and state institutions.



He noted that the two nations had become closer in the past decade; saying that Ghana was determined to maintain the good relations with Norway. “There is a lot we can benefit from the relationship.”



The President observed that “for good reasons, the whole world admires the way Norway has transformed its economy with so much prosperity for its people by the judicious and intelligent way you’ve handled your petroleum resources.” He said Norway’s module in the management of its petroleum resources was what “all of us look to…and we have been particularly inspired by that module and we have already had concrete demonstrations of its values for us.”



“We are now a modest oil producing nation, but we are at the stage whereby we can use it positively if we adopt a culture of best practices and go on the tangent that others have done…I think our association with you will assist us,” he added.



The President charged the Norwegian envoy to ensure that his period of stay in Ghana boost the mutual relations, as there were very strong opportunities for both nations to cooperate and bring prosperity to their people. “We look forward to working with Norway in enhancing the lives of our people,” he said.



Mr. Holm, for his part, commended Ghana’s stable democracy and efforts for regional and international peace, adding; “A vibrant economy, rich natural, and human resources provide a unique base for continued economic and social growth”.



He said there were about 40 Norwegian companies present in Ghana, often in joint ventures with Ghanaian partners in the areas of Agriculture, Urban Development, and Energy.



The Norwegian Ambassador noted Ghana’s potential in aqua culture, seafood, and renewable energy, and pledged his country’s commitment to support Ghana in those areas. “Cooperation in marine resource management will be strengthened with the planned establishment of the program ‘Fish for Development’,” he said. “The Norwegian research vessel, Dr. Fridtjof Nansen, will visit Ghana in mid-September this year.”



He appealed to President Akufo-Addo to support the candidature of Norway for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council. “We know that Norway can make a difference through our consistent line of engagement in and support to the UN and a world order built on international law,” he said. Earlier, Zambia’s new envoy to Ghana, High Commissioner Rayford Mbulu, also called at the Flagstaff House to present his credentials to President Akufo-Addo.



He harped on the need for enhanced trade between both countries and also taking lessons from Ghana’s vast experience in the extractive industries and agriculture.