Licensing Of Teachers Not September 2017 — NTC

Related Stories The National Teaching Council (NTC) has stated that it has no intention of implementing the mandate of teacher registration and licensing in September 2017.



The council said before implementation of the mandate, the competencies and criteria for licensing and registration would be made available to teachers.



Views and concerns of stakeholders



“The council is happy and satisfied with the continuing consultations and stakeholder engagements carried out over the years,” a communique signed by the Chairman of the NTC Council, Professor Eric Nyarko-Sampson, and issued after the maiden meeting of the council in Koforidua in the Eastern Region said.



It said the council appreciated the views and concerns of stakeholders and indicated its preparedness to engage them on issues that were not clear and while urging them to continue dialoguing.



The communique said the council was in agreement with the way forward to license teachers and teaching in the country as a profession with standards and expectations.



“The council noted with satisfaction the work that has been done towards the registration of and licensing of teachers,” it said.



Database



The communique said there was the need to have a proper database of teachers and to plan teacher supply and demand, adding that the council was prepared to collaborate with the colleges of education and the universities that offered teacher education programmes to train teachers for the world of work.



It stated further that the council was ready to welcome and discuss input from stakeholders, especially the teacher unions, adding that the last of such engagements with the unions took place on August 1, 2017.



“The council, therefore, wishes to urge teachers in particular and the public in general to exercise restraint and cooperate with it to ensure that teaching as the mother of all professions has the quality manpower and standards.



“The council is happy and satisfied with the continuing consultations and stakeholders’ engagements carried out over the years,” the communique said.



The communique urged the government to continue to pay attention to education as the cornerstone of the nation’s development.