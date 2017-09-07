Government Initiates Dagbon Peace Process

Related Stories The Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) led by the Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, in collaboration with the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, is burnt on launching a programme dubbed, ‘Dagbon Peace and Progress Now.’



The programme seeks to generate a renewed interest and commitment to resolving all the chieftaincy problems at Dagbon to pave way for a lasting and absolute peace in the area.



The determination of REGSEC to contribute to the resolution of the chieftaincy dispute remains unshaken and the efforts and progress thus far give a clear success ahead.



According to Mr Salifu Saeed, with constant collaboration and talks with both families and all stakeholders, REGSEC is poised to ensure that lasting peace is achieved at Dagbon and the Northern Region as a whole.



The regional minister assured of a continuous engagement with all parties involved for a comprehensive road-map to be rolled out to guide the resolution of the Dagbon chieftaincy crisis.



He hinted that over the past seven months, the regional Security Council had engaged in very intensive and extensive discussions with the various stakeholders in the Yendi skin affairs as well as the committee of eminent chiefs headed by the Ashantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Going forward, it is the commitment of REGSEC to build on the progress made so far and to seek to resolve all the remaining issues in close collaboration with the Andanis and the Abudus and all other stakeholders to ensure that a lasting peace is achieved at Dagbon.



The three eminent chiefs who were mediating the Dagbon chieftaincy dispute are Otumfuo Osei Tutu II; the overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, the Nayiri Naa-Bahigu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga and the overlord of Gonjaland, Yagbon-Wura Tuntumba Boresa II.