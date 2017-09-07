294 Galamsey Operators Arrested

Related Stories Operation Vanguard – a combined taskforce of 400 soldiers and policemen charged to stop illegal mining popularly called galamsey – has chalked great success with the overwhelming support of the local people in the mining areas.



The operations of the taskforce have led to the seizure of 23 excavators reportedly used in the illegal mining activities, while 60 excavators have been voluntarily withdrawn from the mining sites by the illegal miners themselves, with 294 illegal miners arrested in the Western, Ashanti and the Eastern Region.



Other seized items from the illegal miners by Operation Vanguard include 575 floating mining machines popularly called chanfans, 122 water pumps, 112 generators and 508 other mining equipment.



These were made known to the Ministers of Defence and Interior, Dominic Nitiwul and Ambrose Dery respectively by the commander of the taskforce, Colonel William Agyapong and his deputy, Chief Superintendent Abraham Acquaye, when the two ministers on Tuesday paid a working visit to three Forward Operating Bases of Operation Vanguard at Tarkwa in the Western Region, Obuasi in the Ashanti Region and Osino in the Eastern Region, where galamsey activities are very prevalent.



According to the commanders, out of the 294 illegal miners arrested, 190 had been processed and put before court of law and urged the Attorney General’s Department to fast-track the prosecution of the defiant illegal miners.



They said with the exception of a few isolated cases of demonstrations by those affected by the activities of the taskforce, inhabitants in the areas where the operations had been taking place cheer them on while others freely volunteer information on the activities of the illegal miners because they see the activities of the miners as a threat to their lives and livelihoods.



Col Agyapong said in the course of their operations, only two unfortunate incidents had happened at Obuasi when confrontation between illegal miners and some members of the taskforce led to the shooting of one miner and also the burning of six excavators at Atiwa in the Eastern Region by some members of the group.



He said that despite the fact that the task assigned to them is a bit herculean, looking at the rugged terrain and the water bodies where they are fighting the menace, they are very determined to realize the vision of President Akufo-Addo to help restore environmental sanity for future posterity.



Col Agyapong said the traditional rulers in the areas they had been operating had also been supportive, adding that apart from the resources given to them by the government, the respective district chief executives had also been offering some logistical support.



He indicated that since they have been mainly operating on the land, they had requested for the support of the marine police and the navy and so soon those groups would be coming on board to fight mining activities on water bodies which have seriously been polluted.



He indicated that their operations had reduced the crime rate in the catchment areas/



The commander appealed to the government to get the team heavy-duty vehicles to haul the seized items to the regional capitals.



The Minister for Defence assured the taskforce of the government’s readiness to resource it to enable it execute its mandate successfully.



He said the nation is very grateful to them for sacrificing their lives to fight this menace.



According to the Defence Minister, they would put all their requests before Cabinet today for the government to consider how best they can be resourced.



He said until galamsey is completely eliminated and the environment subsequently preserved, Operation Vanguard will continue to exist.



The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, also commended members of Operation Vanguard for their professionalism and urged them to always respect the human rights of illegal miners who would be arrested.



An amount of GH¢30,000 was given to the taskforce by the ministers to support their activities