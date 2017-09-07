Gov’t To Meet Towing Firms Today

Related Stories A meeting is scheduled to take place today between the Government and some towing companies operating in the country.



A public notice issued by the Ministry of Information said the meeting was in line with government’s efforts at removing the broken down vehicles on roads across the country.



Per the notice, the meeting, which would be chaired by Senior Minister, is being organized by the Ministry of Transport.



Government had earlier suspended the planned implementation of towing levy regime due to public outcry over the controversial policy.



The contract had been awarded to Road Safety Management Services Limited, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies.



Daily Guide understands that the meeting, which is to take place at 3:00pm at the Office of the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo, would give government the opportunity to find alternative means of implementing a road tow programme without using the Jospong Group or levying vehicle owners.