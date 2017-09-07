Don’t Die Needless Deaths, Be Wary Of Social Media- COP Yohuno Warns Recruits

Related Stories The Director General in charge of Special Duties, COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has issued a strong caution to police recruits against irresponsible use of the social media and deviation from the principles of the police profession.



He described social media as ‘good and interesting’ but it can also serve as a recipe for self-destruction.



COP Yohuno made this remark when he addressed police recruits in the Police Public Safety Training School (PPSTS) in the Upper East Region.



“I also need to caution you about the use of social media. Social media is good and interesting but it can also serve as a recipe for self-destruction. As officers, we need to be mindful of the power of information not only of its evidential value but its traceability. It can easily expose you to public ridicule and wreck your career forever. That is why I will entreat you to be wary of it, especially our ladies. A word to the wise is enough,’ he warned.



He further advised them to be abreast with the rudiment of the job by making the Police Handbook their ‘Bible’ in order to stay away from trouble.



“You are going out at a time when many lives of our officers have been taken away by violent robbers. That is why it is important to be extra circumspect in your daily duties. Most of these deaths could have been avoided if we had observed the basic tenets of our noble profession. The rudiment of our job is summarised in the Police Handbook and I would [urge] you to make it your ‘Bible’ if you want to stay away from trouble,” COP Yohuno cautioned.



Ultimate News’ Upper East Regional Correspondent Edward Adeti reported that two of the recruits slumped in a faint one after the other whilst standing on parade.



He said observers attributed it to the intense heat of the sun under which the recruits had stood for about two hours and performed a variety of drills that took the crowd’s breath away.