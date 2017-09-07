Robbers Raid MP’s Home

Related Stories Some Unknown robbers have raided the house of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effiduase-Asokore and took away some valuables.



Hon. Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie was not in the house, situated at Efiduase, on Monday evening, when the robbers invaded the place.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP is said to be on an assignment in France, when the incident happened. The on-the-run hoodlums, reportedly, broke the burglar proof covering the window and gained access into the room.



The robbers managed to take away assortment of clothes and other valuables before vanishing into thin air, sources hinted.



The incident has been reported to the police in the area, who had since started investigations to help apprehend the culprits.



It is the second time that a law maker had been robbed in the Ashanti Region by armed robbers recently. In both instances the robbers escaped arrest.



Last month, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Sekyere Afram Plains, Hon. Alex Adomako, was also robbed.



The MP was in his car travelling from Kumasi to Kumawu when some robbers in a salon car, veered into his path, forcing his car to stop in the process.



The robbers, who were heavily armed, then ordered the MP to surrender everything on him else he would be killed. The robbers then took away an amount of GH¢5,000 and other items from the MP and fled in their salon car.



DCE’s Concern



The DCE for Effiduase, Mary Boatemaa Marfo, who confirmed Monday’s raid of the MP’s house, said robberies were becoming rampant in the area.



She therefore charged the police in the area to buck up their operations to abate the menace.



Madam Boatemaa Marfo entreated the people to report any suspicious persons in their midst to the police to rid the area of criminals.



