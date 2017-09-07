PURC Staff Embrace Industrial Action

Related Stories Staff of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) have locked up their offices and are not working nationwide.



The action is meant to mount pressure on management to fire the Executive Secretary, Samuel Sarpong.



Mr Sarpong is alleged to have engaged in some financial malfeasance at the commission, transferring GHS 435,087 into his personal account while the former Public Relations Officer, Nana Yaa Jantuah, is also slapped with a similar allegation of having spent GHS120,000 on Christmas hampers in 2012.



The BNI, after its investigation into the matter, has forwarded a report to the office of the Chief of Staff, but the workers union said they are yet to hear anything from the investigation.



The union insist Mr Sarpong, who still remains at his post, should be removed from office because they have enough proof that he is incapable of occupying the position.