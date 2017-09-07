Free SHS: Over 36,000 Students Not Placed - CHASS

Related Stories The secretary to the conference of Heads of Assisted Senior High Schools, CHASS, Victor Degraft has attributed the failure of more than 36 thousand students to gain admission to SHS this year to the use of the raw score, instead of the aggregate for placement.



He said this anomaly will affect the quality of students admitted to schools and the educational system at large.



Meanwhile the Deputy Minister in charge of Secondary Education Dr. Yaw Adu Twum has disclosed that funds for the Free SHS will be released tomorrow to facilitate its implementation.



Speaking at the opening of the 55th Congress of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) the minister indicated that challenges encountered by students under the computer placement system have been rectified and over 70 thousand students will be logged automatically onto the general placement system.



He urged heads of institutions to uphold the reforms and policies of the Free SHS to ensure its success.