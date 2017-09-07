We Are Disappointed In Paul Adom Otchere -GII

Related Stories The Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) Linda Ofori Kwafo has expressed disappointment in the Host of ‘Good Evening Ghana’ Paul Adom Otchere following his outburst over civil society organizations’ statement and Manasseh Azure Awuni’s Facebook post.



The GII, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), Citizens Movement against Corruption, Africa Centre for International Law and Accountability in a statement criticised the GJA’s statement following Manasseh’s reportage on Jospong Group.



‘We are very disappointed in Paul Adom Otchere. We know what we are about and it is insulting for Paul to sound that way,” she said.



Mr Adom Otchere went ‘bonkers’ on his show and ‘insulted’ Manasseh and the Civil Society Organisations.



But the Executive Director of GII wondered why Mr Adom Otchere would use his platform to attack them.



‘We work with journalists and we depend on their work. And for Paul [Adom Otchere] to use his platform to make such statements is very unfortunate,” she stated.