Local Gov't MinistryTo Meet Over Tema West MP's Suspension

The Local Government Ministry says it will soon meet to discuss issues leading to the suspension of the Member of Parliament for Tema West, Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme Deputy Local Government Minister, Hon. Augustine Collins Ntim explained that they will summon both the MP and the Tema Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La and have the issues resolved.



"The Ministry will meet to have a proper briefing on the issues of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly and address it. I don't think this is any serious issue to warrant a suspension," he explained.



The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) suspended the Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah for six months after he stopped a demolition exercise last week.



The decision was taken by the Public Relations and Complaints Committee (PRCC) of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly chaired by the presiding member of the Assembly, Richard Fiadomor.



The Tema West MP last week charged residents to stop the Tema Metropolitan Assembly task force from demolishing their properties.



The TMA Works Engineer, Maxwell Adu Boateng who was supervising the demolition exercise said the structures were creating a nuisance on the edges of the road.



But the MP, Carlos Ahenkora who got alerted of the exercise went to the scene and urged residents to stop the task force from destroying their properties.



The MP, who is also the Deputy Minister of Transport subsequently decided to question Mr Adu Boateng about the demolition exercise.



But residents said the Works Engineer, upon sensing danger of the angry MP, fled the scene in his pickup vehicle.The PRCC has since described Mr. Ahenkorah’s conduct as unfortunate.



Spokesperson for the Assembly, Frank Asante who spoke to Okay FM however explained that the Assembly will soon meat.



"Meanwhile the Assembly is yet to meet again to reverse the decision to suspend teh memebr of parliament," he added.



He however called for calm to prevail amongst the assembly members.