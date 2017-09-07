NPP's Abronye DC Wanted By EOCO

Related Stories The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has asked the Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye to report to their office to answer questions to some allegations he levelled against JOSPONG group on the road toll levy.



According to them, he is yet to honour an invitation extended to him by the Director of the office.



The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer, Kwame Baffoe blamed some New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MP) on the Road and Transport Committee in parliament for taking monies as bribes from the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) to implement the controversial mandatory towing levy.



” I have my evidence and I can tell you that NPP MPs who are on the committee received bribes from the Road Safety Commission to implement this bad law,” the party’s Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer, Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC alleged.



“I repeat the MPs were bribed to implement this law. And I am ready to give evidence to the privileges committee if they wish and invite me for contempt,” he claimed.



“I am not afraid to speak out even if they invite me to the Privileges Committee. I know what I will standby. I can prove all the allegations anywhere," he boasted.



His allegation comes after the country’s lawmakers were accused of taking GH¢ 150,000 to approve National Lotteries (NLA) Authority bill which was confirmed by former Chairman of Parliament’s Finance Committe, Hon. James Klustse Avedzi.



But speaking in an exclusive interview with PEACE FM's Akwasi Agyemang, the Director of EOCO ACP K.K Amoah (rtd) explained that he personally placed a call to Kwame Baffoe (Abronye) to come and provide his evidence to enable them carry investigations in the the said allegations but he (Abronye) is yet to respond to them.



"So if he is hearing my voice or any one who is listening to me should inform him that he is wanted to provide some evidence to us on those allegations he has raised."



"Those issues are of National concern to us so we will investigate them if he has ample evidence for to initiate investigations," he added.



He also added that all issues including the scandal at SSNIT and the Electoral Commission are all under investigations so won't comment on it but will brief the general public on the development of those issues the moment they are done with their investigations