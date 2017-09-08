Basic Schools Producing Homosexuals In Ghana – Counselor Lutterodt

Related Stories Controversial Counsellor, George Lutterodt has disclosed that there are increasing numbers of children between ages of 6 and 13 engaging in masturbation.



This trend, he says, forms the basis of children developing lesbians, gays, bisexual and transgender tendencies.



"Right from the primary and preparatory schools, I don’t want to give you people adverts like I will mention the schools that are producing early homosexuals and lesbians in this country” he said on Good Evening Ghana, Thursday.



Counsellor Lutterodt intimated that people who masturbate have higher tendency of becoming lesbians and gays stressing that “when you get to the point where you can stimulate yourself and feel something, then anything at all can excite you. And with my work, can you imagine I meet a girl who is thirteen and has been masturbation for 7 years, can you imagine the age she began?”



“I am telling you that during this vacation, I had over 260 children, the youngest is 13 years who has been masturbation from 6 years till now and the group of people she has shown that they are in school and they just do it together when they go on break, my brother, don’t wait for them to go to secondary school” he noted.



Counsellor Lutterodt emphasised that despite the efforts of the church and government in discouraging same sex acts, "our children are learning how to stimulate themselves and unfortunately, once you become used to self-stimulation, being a candidate of homosexuality is so easy" adding that it is a common phenomenon in single-sex school to see “girl-girl or boy-boy kissing whilst bathing”



The discussion on LGBT arose on social media within the past week when a former student of Achimota High School, Stephen Anertey got married to his old time male friend, Ryan Lathrum



The ceremony was graced by some friends and colleagues of Stephen and a woman believed to be his mother.



Counsellor Lutterodt dismissed the notion that homosexuality is on the rise because of globalization as he blames the phenomenon of same sex marriage on poor parenting and lack of discipline in the homes.