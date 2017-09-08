Gov’t Will Fix Kumasi Roads - Minister

The Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister Elizabeth Agyeman Related Stories The Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister Elizabeth Agyeman has indicated government’s readiness to fix deteriorated roads in the Kumasi Metropolis and the region as a whole.



Motorists and road users in the region have been complaining about the poor road network in some areas in the region.



There have been suggestions for the construction of interchanges in the metropolis to ease traffic congestion.



But speaking on Abusua FM Abusua Nkommo hosted by Kwame Adinkra, the Deputy Regional Minister assured that the government is putting in measures to work on deplorable roads.



‘…I told the Roads and Transport Minister yesterday on phone about the complaints of motorists in the Metropolis. And he assured that government will soon work on the Kumasi roads. The Roads Minister said contractors will start working on the roads after arrears have been paid to them,’ she said.



She called on motorists and road users to exercise restraints as the government work around the clock to fix the roads.