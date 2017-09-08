We Are Sorry For Paperless ‘Mess’ – Customs Service

Related Stories A deputy Commissioner of Customs Service Richard Yaotse has apologised for the challenges that have plagued the implementation of the paperless system at the country’s ports.



Officials of the service Thursday had a torrid time controlling frustrated clearing agents at the Tema port four days into the implementation of the system as some were yet to get clearance for their goods.



“We have been here since Monday and nothing is working. We don’t know who to talk to. Custom officers tell us to calm down; my brother I have calmed down since Monday. I can’t calm down again,” Solomon Debrah, a clearing agent told Starr Business.



Another clearing agent, Afia Yeboah said “I have paid all the necessary duties online and I have been asked to come here. I have been here since yesterday and nobody is listening to me. What kind of service are they rendering? If the country is not ready for paperless why force it on the poor clearing agent.”



Speaking on the development Friday, September 8, 2017, on Morning Starr, Mr. Yaotse admitted that the roll-out of the system suffered challenges and that they are working assiduously to have them rectified.



“We had a meeting yesterday and we are doing our best to make things work perfectly,” he told Host of Morning Starr Francis Abban.

He said going forward they do not expect to have system down times and that they are profusely remorseful for the chaos.



“We apologize to our stakeholders. We are very sorry for what happened. For all the inconveniences we caused all stakeholders, we are very sorry,” he pleaded.