New Fishing Vessel To Arrive In Ghana 13 Sept

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, has announced that her ministry on 13 September, 2017 will take delivery of a new fishing vessel to guide research into irregularities in Ghana's fishing sector.



The move is aimed at increasing Ghana’s fish production needs. Currently, the country is said to be importing over 60 per cent of its fish needs.



Speaking on the issue, Ms Quaye said the vessel will help correct all wrongs in the fisheries industry.



“Very soon, on the 13th of September, we’ll be receiving the new vessel, Dr Fridtjof Nansen Research Vessel, the biggest research vessel so far. This year in March, we were in Norway to do the naming ceremony of the new Dr Fridtjof Nansen vessel. His Excellency the President will be welcoming the vessel in Ghana... This vessel will research into the pelagic stock survey to be sure how much fish we have within the pelagic stock,” she stated.