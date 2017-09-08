There Is a Ban On Tilapia Importation – Fisheries Minister

Related Stories The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, has noted that importation of tilapia in the country is illegal.



According to her, the two Chinese nationals who are said to have imported unwholesome tilapia into the country did so in contravention of the law, hence will be punished for that.



“There is a ban on the importation of tilapia. So whoever imports tilapia into the country must be arrested. They must be arrested,” she emphasized.



The Ghana Police Service has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of two Chinese for reportedly importing unwholesome tilapia into the country.



A release from the Police explained that it is on a manhunt for Zhang Ming alias Gary and Chu Yong Shuai “for the offence of importation of Tilapia Fish in commercial quantity into the Republic of Ghana without permit contrary to section 130 (1) and (3) of Fisheries Act 2002 (Act 625) respectively.”



Mr Ming, a businessman, and his accomplice Mr Shuai, according to the Police said on January 29, 2017, the two imported 1,310 cartons of tilapia into a cold store in Tema, a release signed by Olivia Turkson, Public Relations Officer of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).



The two suspects have since bolted, and all efforts made to trace them have proved futile “hence the call for public support to get the suspects arrested and brought to book,” the police said.



Speaking on NEAT FM's morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye said “the law enforcement agencies have every right to look for such people and prosecute them because it is against our law.”



She however said that “Ghanaians should not panic. The tilapias we have here in Ghana are all hygienic for consumption. I can assure Ghanaian on that”.