Ghanaians Don’t Prioritise Ghana – Mahama

Related Stories Ghanaians think about their families, political parties, and other things before considering the welfare of the state, former President John Mahama has observed.



“Nationalism and patriotism have become very deficient today. Absolutely nobody thinks about the country first.



“We all think about ourselves first, our families second, our parties third maybe our communities fourth and Ghana comes a fifth or even 10th,” Mahama noted at the enrollment of the first batch of students at the NDC’s ideological school Friday.



The largest opposition party has constructed the school to offer and inculcate its ideals to the younger generation.



The NDC which was founded by former military leader Jerry Rawlings has struggled with ideaological identity over the years. Leading figures of the party have often aligned themselves to the principles of the CPP which was founded by Ghana’s first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



Mr. Mahama, however, believes the party must blame itself for the state of affairs.



“It has taken the party 25 years to come around the idea of a party school. Within that time frame, NDC activists have very little understanding of their ideological roots which he has not augured well for party unity and grassroots mobilisation.”