TMA Lifts Suspension On Tema West MP

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly has lifted the 6-month ban it slapped on the Tema West Member of Parliament and the Deputy Minister for Trade, Carlos Ahinkorah by general consensus.



This comes after an appeal against the ban by the Municipal Chief Executive. The decision to suspended Mr. Ahinkora was taken by the Public Relations and Complaints Committee (PRCC) of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly chaired by the presiding member of the Assembly, Richard Fiadomor earlier this week.



The committee’s decision to punish Carlos Ahenkorah occurred after he lost his cool and attacked the Tema Metropolitan Assembly Works Engineer who was supervising the demolition of unauthorized structures erected on the edges of a road in the area.



The unauthorized structures, according to the Engineer, Maxwell Adu Boateng, were obstructing movement and traffic along the stretch hence the exercise. Carlos Ahenkorah, who got wind of the exercise rushed to the site, allegedly attacked the TMA task-force and prevented them from demolishing the properties at the Cocoa village.



According to Mr. Fiadomor, the PRCC found the conduct of Mr. Ahenkorah unfortunate hence the suspension.



More soon.