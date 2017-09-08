Nana Yaa Jantuah Is Still A Staff – PURC Chairman

Related Stories Management of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has explained its former director in charge of Public relation Nana Yaa Jantua visited the office recently as part of a handing over process to her successor ahead of an impending ECOWAS conference and not to be reinstated as is being speculated by staff of the commission.



Staff of the company on Thursday demonstrated against management over what they claimed were clandestine attempts to reinstate Mrs Jantuah who has tendered in her resignation letter after some financial controversies rocked the commission some months back.



In a statement on the matter, the management described the agitation by the staff as needless.



UNRULY AND UNLAWFUL ACTIONS AT THE HEADQUARTERS OF THE PUBLIC UTILITIES REGULATORY COMMISSION (PURC) ON THURSDAY, 7TH SEPTEMBER 2017



The Members (Governing Board) of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) deemed it very regrettable the unruly activities, coupled with the unsubstantiated, unproven and potentially libellous pronouncements orchestrated by the Union of PURC, led by its Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Jabaru.



These unruly activities by the Union led by Alhaji Jabaru culminated in locking up the head office and also other regional offices of PURC on Thursday, 7th September 2017, for no verifiable and substantive reason, except to protest the purported return to office of the Director of Public Relations and External Affairs (D-PREA), Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah.



What was their justification for embarking on the needless and destructive action on Thursday, 7th September 2017, which denied hardworking citizens regulatory services and for which these workers are receiving salaries regularly? According to Alhaji Jabaru, the D-PREA was observed at the Headquarters and was alleged to have attended a meeting, at which she reportedly lobbied to be re-instated.



For purposes of background, it is necessary to recall that in May 2017, the D-PREA who has worked in the public service for a period of 26 years, tendered in her resignation to take effect on November 15, 2017, while taking the opportunity to enjoy her accumulated leave. She has been on leave since May 2017.



In July 2017, in anticipation of the impending departure of the D-PREA, a new Manager, Public Relations and External Affairs (M-PREA), was recruited.



This gentleman assumed duty on September 4, 2017. As part of the Handing Over / Taking Over processes, a meeting was called with the new M-PREA and the out-going D-PREA in attendance, to discuss administrative processes that will ensure a smooth handover of duties and responsibilities from the outgoing Director to the incoming Manager.



A key concern of the Commission was the up-coming ECOWAS Regional Electricity Regulatory Conference, which Ghana will host in November and coordinated by PURC, barely two months away. This conference could impact negatively on Ghana’s reputation if shoddily planned and poorly executed. Is this meeting reason enough for the unlawful and potentially criminal actions which disrupted work at a critical public service organization?



The questions that the public, particularly the media, must ask Alhaji Jabaru and his followers are the following:



1. Is an employee who has tendered in her resignation to be effective on November 15, 2017 and currently on leave debarred from visiting her place of work?



2. Until November 15, 2017, is the D-PREA not a bona fide staff of PURC?

3. Is the Union the employer of the D-PREA?



4. If a new Manager, PREA has been engaged, is it not prudent and conventional administrative practice to arrange a meeting between outgoing and incoming employees to facilitate a smooth and seamless hand over and take over?



5. Where should these meetings of outgoing and incoming managers take place?

6. Should the meetings be held outside the offices of PURC?



7. Should PURC not make efforts to aggregate all the institutional memory and experience that the outgoing D-PREA has before she exits?



8. Must we throw the baby out with the bath water?