Ghanaians Only Think About Themselves & Their Families -Mahama

Mr Mahama said Ghanaians only think about themselves, their families and political parties before thinking about Ghana. “Nationalism and patriotism have become very deficient today. Absolutely nobody thinks about the country first.



“We all think about ourselves first, our families second, our parties third maybe our communities fourth and Ghana comes a fifth or even tenth,’ he stated. Speaking at the enrollment for the first batch of students at the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) ideological school on Friday, he bemoaned the lack of knowledge members of the party have about their own party.



“It has taken the party 25 years to come around the idea of a party school. Within that time frame, NDC activists have very little understanding of their ideological roots which has not augured well for party unity and grassroots mobilisation,’ he said.



The NDC which was founded by ex- military leader Jerry Rawlings has constructed a political school to educate its members on ideals of the party.



Some bigwigs of the party have argued that Mr Rawlings is not the sole founder of the party.