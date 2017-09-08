Progression of Girls From JHS To SHS Very Discouraging

Related Stories The Acting National Director of the Department of Gender, Dr. Comfort Asare says the progression of girls from Junior High Schools to the Senior High Schools is very discouraging due to factors as teenage pregnancy, sexual and gender based violence (SGBV).



She said lack of comprehensive knowledge on sexuality, reproductive health and rights, wrong socio - cultural values, poor moral, weak parental control and responsibility among other prevailing immeasurably in the country which should be a matter of concern to all.



According to Dr. Asare, the lack of role models for girls to look up to for guidance particularly those living in the rural communities contributes to the problem.



She was speaking at a Mentorship and Girls Empowerment Summit 2017 in Cape Coast on Friday, under the theme "The Road To 2030: Empowering The Girl Child For Sustainable Development Of The Central Region".





















Dr. Asare mentioned that the Region ranks second highest in adolescent pregnancy with 21.4% between the ages of 15 - 19 either getting pregnant or having their first child.



She noted that statistics also indicate that women between the ages 25-49, which represent 11% had their first sexual intercourse age 15, 44% by the age 18, and 68% by age 20, “whereas the same age category of men, which only 5% had their first sexual intercourse age 15. 27% by age 18, and 52% by age 20, all these was made by the Ghana demographic and health survey”.



She further added that in pursuit to achieve the SDGs especially goals 1-5 by 2030, it is incumbent on the government of Ghana to spearhead actions to protect and promote the right of girls.



"In this regard, the department of gender, under the auspices of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection; Ghana education Service and the Central Regional Coordinating Council with support from the UNFPA have held the second mentorship forum and girls' empowerment Summit for 80 adolescent girls from 16 selected schools in the central region".



Also the Central Regional Minister Kwamena Duncan, who was present at the function, urged girls to abstain from sex in their adolescent age in order to curb the problem.