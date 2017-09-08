Foreign Investors Show Interest In Nana Addo’s One District One Factory Policy

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s One-District One-Factory initiative has attracted some foreign investors after it was launch a week ago.



Bosch Ghana, dealers in all kinds of appliances has hinted its readiness to partner government to make its initiative a success.



The managing director in a short ceremony lauded the Nana Addo-leg government – according to him, this will create more jobs for the unemployed.



“We are looking at one district one factory as a great opportunity. We are following everything that is going on to know where we can fit in to help. We are interested to get involve to make this policy reality” Mr. Emmanuel Agyei said Source: King Edward Ambrose Washman Addo/Peacefmonline.com/ Twitter: @Washman5/ Instagram: Washman007 Comments ( 0 ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.