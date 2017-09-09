World Literacy Day: 8 Out Of 10 Pupils Can’t Read Or Write – Report

Related Stories Only two out of every ten students in primary two can read and write in Ghana and other African countries according to the recent Early Grade Reading Assessment conducted by the Ghana Education Service in 2015.



This largely has effects on reading, learning and writing in Ghana’s educational system.



In an interview with Citi News at this year’s World Literacy Day Celebrations held in Akyim Dwenase in the Fanteakwa District of the Eastern Region, the Technical Director of World Vision in charge of Education, Andrew Ofosu Denkyi attributed the reading deficit to lack of supervision and the refusal of teachers to teach the basic foundations of reading.



He called on all non-governmental organizations, civil societies organizations, and other relevant institutions to make books available and inculcate the spirit of reading in school children to close the reading gap.



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Fanteakwa District Kofi Okyere Agyekum has called for the acceptance and use of mobile phones by students in school.



Mr Kofi Agyekum is of the view that the advantages and benefits of students using mobile phones in this digital age much out weighs the disadvantages.



