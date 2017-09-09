'Y3bre Br3' Demonstration To Hit Kumasi

Related Stories A group calling itself, Small Scale Miners Association of Ashanti Region has served a notice to the government and the general public of an intended march on the September 12, 2017 to register their displeasure over government’s inability to give the greenlight to the small scale miners to mine since the six months ban on galamsey operation is over.



The demonstration dubbed, 'Y3re br3' (We are suffering) is expected to have over 10,000 people on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 on the principal streets of Kumasi to demand of the government their constitutional right to work.



Below is a statement from the group:



*Y3re br3* Demonstration



We the Ashanti Regional Small Scale Miners Association wish to serve notice to the government and the general public of our intended march on the 12th September, 2017, dubbed *Y3re br3* (We are Suffering)



This is to register our displeasure at the government's stance towards Small Scale Mining after the expiry of the six months ban on our legitimate enterprises.



We have demonstrated enough goodwill towards the government's fight against illegal mining through the operations of our taskforce in dealing with defiant illegal operators within the sector.



After exploiting all meaningful avenues to get government to at least rescind its decision against our legal employment for the past seven months, we are left with no option but to hit the streets to drum home our frustration since our only source of livelihood is threatened and as a result we cannot pay back the loans acquired from various banks across the country.



With the resumption of the academic year, we find it extremely difficult to pay the fees of our wards and this might lead to untold vices in the coming weeks.



We however assure the whole Ghanaian populace that the demonstration would be peaceful and conducted in line with the Public Order Act since the Ghana Police Service has duly been notified.



Over 10,000 of our members are expected to clad in red and wield placards on the day to march the principal streets of Kumasi to demand of the government our constitutional right to work.



We hereby invite all well-meaning Ghanaians who share our frustration to join us to march on the day to safeguard the future of Small Scale Mining, a legitimate business protected by our esteemed laws.



The media is also humbly requested to take note of our intended march and carry our message across for the government's attention.



Signed



Kwabena Boakye

(Secretary)



Kwame Appiah

(Asst. Secretary)