Waste Bins Rot: Let’s Not Focus On Jospong; Collins Dauda, Others Must Answer – Bentil

Related Stories Policy analyst and Vice President of Imani Centre for Policy and Education, Kofi Bentil, wants government officials that okayed a controversial $74 million service contract between Jospong Group subsidiaries and district assemblies across the country to be questioned.



Speaking on Joy News/MultiTV news analysis programme, Newsfile, Saturday, Mr Bentil said the former Minister of Local Government, Collins Dauda, for instance, was forceful in the award of the contract that may have been bloated by at least two-folds and hence must not be left off the hook.



A Joy News’ investigative report found that waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Ltd, and other subsidiaries of their parent company, Jospong Group of Companies, were awarded the waste bins and waste bin liners contract and other contracts under questionable conditions.



The $74 million waste bins contract was awarded when thousands of waste bins due for disbursement to the public were rotting away at the offices of the district assemblies and other store rooms of other government agencies.



Also, a GH¢98 million fumigation contract awarded subsidiaries of the Jospong Group was also found by the Joy News investigation led by Manasseh Azuri Awuni to have been poorly undertaken, amid claims by some the assemblies that they were not actively involved in the contract process or the delivery of the terms of the contract.



Four officials of the Jospong Group have been interrogated by the police since the news broke.







