Let’s Respect Peaceful Protests In Togo - Rawlings

The situation in Togo raises great concern, the number of people injured keeps increasing and the death toll too.



The description of an eminent civil war by some commentators shows the extent to which the situation has regressed.



The recent threats of civil war come as no surprise. However, the intimidating posture of such comments shows clearly how pertinent the need to prevent an escalation beyond this point. Civil war can never bring any gains to the people or government.



There must be a concise effort to point to how peacefully the people of Togo have declared and agitated for their political right. We must respect their process of getting their cause heard especially as it is characterized by non-violence.



In the event of a civil conflict, unarmed civilians are those whose blood will be shed the most.



The protestors could have adopted a violent behaviour by now yet they have kept it civil all this while and as such the government troops must equally adopt strides to ensure there is no regression into civil explosion.