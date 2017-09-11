Stop Giving Castle Proceeds To Traditional Councils – Museums Board

Related Stories Attempts by traditional authorities in the Cape Coast and Elmina to claim back royalties from the two castles in the area has hit a snag as authorities at the Museums and Monuments board explained that is impossible under existing operating measures at the board.



The Ghana Museums and Monuments Board says it will be charged for causing financial loss to the State if it goes ahead to give a share of proceeds realized from the Cape Coast and Elmina castles to the Traditional Councils of these respective areas.



It is therefore advising Chiefs and people of the Oguaa and Elmina Traditional areas to seek parliamentary approval if they want to be given a share of proceeds realized from the castles.



The Chiefs and people have been appealing to the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board through the President Nana Akufo for a reinstatement of an arrangement which provided them a share of the proceeds.



An arrangement which was instituted by Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has been withdrawn without any explanation to the Traditional councils.



Delivering an address at the grand durbar to climax this year’s Oguaa Fetu Afahye celebrations at Victoria Park on Saturday, the Paramount Chief of Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II stated that the proceeds from the Cape Coast Castle was a form of an Internally Generated Fund (IGF) for the Traditional Council and sought the intervention of the President to reinstate the arrangement.



But the Deputy Director of Education at the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board, Cape Coast office, Mr. Kwesi Essel-Blankson told Ultimate News the traditional Council’s share has been withdrawn, hence paying the royalties will amount to causing financial loss to the State.



He says the only way to reinstate the traditional Council’s share of the proceeds from the castle is to legitimize it through parliamentary approval.