Winners Chapel Grand Homecoming Attracts Over 20,000 People

Over twenty thousand persons attended the grand annual homecoming celebrations of Winners Chapel International at the El-Wak sports stadium in Accra.



The colorful homecoming celebration which brought together thousands of members and non-members of the church to participate in singing, prayers, games and other activities was observed in all the various regions where the church exists within the country.



According to the National Pastor of the church, Pastor James Muyiwa, the purpose of the home coming event was for the various branches to have fellowship together adding that it was a reunion of thanksgiving to God.



He hinted that the home coming celebration was a national event of the church and was being held in Accra, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Tamale and other regions in the country.



“God has been good to us in this country and it is needful for us to gather to appreciate Him for bestowing unto us this manner of love and making our case very different in all aspects of life”, he said.

He averred that one of the reasons for the celebrations was to pray for the continuous peace and prosperity of the country and the people who lived in it.



Pastor James Muyiwa disclosed that Winners Chapel International as at the year 2004 had six (6) branches in Ghana noting that it had one hundred and fifty six branches (156) in Ghana as at today in Accra, Tamale, Kumasi, Cape Coast, Takoradi and the Volta Region.



“The church had gone through struggles in some hands where we lost almost everything but God who established his church through his faithful servant, Dr. David Oyedepo has blessed us with one hundred and fifty six branches and today, Winners Chapel International has one of the largest congregations in Africa”, he revealed.



He stated that the church had branches in almost all the countries in Africa and existed in over sixty six branches in the world.



The National Pastor said that the commission was built on the act of giving adding that apart from preaching the message of faith and salvation, the church had been a blessing to the lives of many persons.



Pastor Muyiwa said “the church has over a period of one year, trained more than five thousand people freely in acquiring skills in some vocations. These persons are usually members and no-members who come to acquire these skills to make their lives better. We train them in fashion, computer, catering, etc., regardless of their religious beliefs”.



He however, revealed that persons who participated in the skills acquisition programs received some cash and working equipment to establish them after the training.



He mentioned that the church awarded scholarships to some students hinting that the scholarship package was sponsored by the founding Bishop of the church, Dr. David Oyedepo.



He further said the scholarship was available to all youth in the various African communities and not members of the church only.

Pastor James Muyiwa hinted that the church was embarking a number of projects and had others such as the Winners Chapel International University yet to be commenced.



He therefore called on all to be steadfast in God and to remain faithful to His calling in order to receive the blessing to stay prosperous in all aspects of life.