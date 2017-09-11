Curtains Drawn Over Hajj 2017

Related Stories The curtains were last Sunday drawn over Hajj 2017, an exercise which King Salman gave a thumbs-up given the fact that it has turned out to be accident-free even with the record number of pilgrims received by the Kingdom this year.



With the development, the first batch of Ghanaians is expected to commence their return trip on Wednesday 13th September in Tamale.



Daily Guide can confirm that members of the Hajj Board yesterday held a meeting to discuss the various segments of the return trip; an exercise which requires adequate tact in handling.



There are instances where some pilgrims must be allowed to return home before others, given perhaps, their health statuses and ages.



In a related development, the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu was on Saturday received at the Kotoka International Airport by the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia.



The cleric was among the 6200 Ghanaian pilgrims who performed this year’s Hajj.



The Islamic prayers for the soul of one of the Ghanaian pilgrims who passed on during the Hajj, Hajia Zubaida Futa, was held yesterday at her Adenta residence in Accra.



The deceased who hails from a popular Accra Zongo family, the Futas, was a staff of the Volta River Authority.



Hajia Samira Bawumia, Second Lady and former Second Lady Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama were among the dignitaries who graced the solemn occasion yesterday.



Following her death, social media was awash with fabrications about her records not available for her next of kin to be contacted. The deceased was the daughter of a renowned Hausa female broadcaster, Hajia Lami Futa, who worked at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation for several years.



Those who know the family of the deceased expressed dismay about the unnecessary lies being perpetrated about the deceased following her transition.