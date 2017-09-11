Man Who Duped Kofi Adams Gh 840k Seriously Sick; Case Adjourned

Related Stories An Accra Circuit Court has adjourned an Gh 840,000 fraud case involving the National Organizer of the NDC, Kofi Adams.



The accused person, Arnold Asante, CEO of Kamsak Limited Ghana, who is accused of defrauding Kofi Adams is said to have been seriously sick and has been referred to the Korle By Teaching Hospital.



Mr Asante is on remand after a bench warrant was issued for failing to appear before the court to answer a charge of defrauding by false pretences.



Kasapa FM’s court correspondent, Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman reported that, the prosecutor Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stephen Adjei told the court that Mr Asante is sick and was transferred from SSNIT hospital to Korle Bu.



He is alleged to have defrauded Mr Adams of GH¢840,000 under the pretext of using the money to pre-finance tyres supply contract secured from Goldfields Mining Ghana at Tarkwa and pay same, but refused to do so.



The case has been adjourned to September 18.