NYA To Brainstorm On Job Creation For Youth

Related Stories The National Youth Authority (NYA) will be holding a stakeholder dialogue on the 20th of September this year to deliberate on plans and programmes to up-lift the standard living of the Ghanaian youth in the country.



The dialogue will bring together private sector industry players to devise ways of creating more job opportunities for the youth.



A statement issued by the NYA said the conference will redirect the corporate social responsibility of institutions towards youth development, create an enabling environment for shared responsibility/interest and also create opportunities for workplace experience for the youth.



The statement added: “Empowering and developing the capacity of the youth is imperative for the attainment of the national development goals, however, the high level of unemployment, underemployment and lack of decent jobs make it important for urgent action to be taken.



“It is upon this note and within the NYA’s own mandate, National Youth Authority Act 2016 (ACT 939), and the perspective of the government manifesto to ‘Change an agenda for jobs’ that we want to emphasise on skills development for industry and entrepreneur and business development.”



Participants will be drawn from Pz Cussons, Glico, Unibank, Zenith Bank, Exim Bank, Fidelity Bank, Access Bank, GN Bank, GT Bank, Menzgold, HFC, Royal Bank, Energy Bank, Databank, CDH Savings And Loans, Ghana Home Loans, Cal Bank, Melcom, Shoprite, Budget Cash And Carry, Unilever, Nestle, Promasidor, Pens & Plastics, Sethi Brothers, Irani Brothers, Coca Cola, Guinness Ghana, Kasapreko, Ghana Employers Association, AGI, NBSSI, GREDA, Toyota, Silver Star and Wyn-Bixie.